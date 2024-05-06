Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.73% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $25,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $57.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $61.47.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.