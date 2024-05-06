Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,228 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $25,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.