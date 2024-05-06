Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $22.77 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 25.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $22,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,895 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 502.0% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 708,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 591,184 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $11,135,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $7,397,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:UAUG opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

