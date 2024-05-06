Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $23.26 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 4.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $23,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 152.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PSEP opened at $36.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $699.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

