Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $23.90 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,111 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.57% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $23,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,576,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 179,127 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,394.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Price Performance

FJUN opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $606.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.