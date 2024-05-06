Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $24.42 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $24,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $2,071,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 66,967 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 99,905 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RWL stock opened at $90.56 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average is $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.76.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Brinker International Heats Up on Spicy Earnings Beat and Raise
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Eli Lilly Gains on the GLP-1 Weight Loss Phenomenon
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Pfizer Finds a Foothold After a Solid Q1 2024 Earnings Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.