Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $25.40 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $25,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML stock opened at $901.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $951.12 and a 200-day moving average of $817.16. The company has a market capitalization of $355.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

