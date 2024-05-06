Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $25.48 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,058 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $25,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.