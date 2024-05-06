Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $25.63 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $25,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $132.96 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.12.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.