Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $26.94 Million Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $26,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFNM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,135.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFNM opened at $47.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

