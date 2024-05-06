Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $27.72 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.35% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $27,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,701,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,530,000 after acquiring an additional 87,023 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 480,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 369,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JHML stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.