Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $29.22 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $29,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $156.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average of $144.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

