Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $29.29 Million Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,617 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.98% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $29,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

CGCP opened at $22.12 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

