Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 87,065 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
NULG opened at $74.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Brinker International Heats Up on Spicy Earnings Beat and Raise
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Eli Lilly Gains on the GLP-1 Weight Loss Phenomenon
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Pfizer Finds a Foothold After a Solid Q1 2024 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.