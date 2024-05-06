Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 87,065 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NULG opened at $74.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.