Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 961,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $25,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 44,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 36,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.10 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.