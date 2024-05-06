Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,694 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.97% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $24,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 144,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 59,054 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JCPB opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

