Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 14,524 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.85% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $26,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,538,000 after buying an additional 2,660,095 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,634 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,181,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,016,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth $28,255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $30.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

