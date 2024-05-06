Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 30,515 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.02% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $24,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.05 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24.
About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
