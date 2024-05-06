Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 30,515 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.02% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $24,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.05 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.