Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 35,423 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $28,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $60.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

