Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,006 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $26,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,791,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $115.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

