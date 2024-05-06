Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 61,210 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 47,245 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $69.93 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $72.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $839.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

