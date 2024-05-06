Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $123.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10.
Novo Nordisk A/S Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
