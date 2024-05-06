Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $123.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

