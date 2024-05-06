Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $26,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Realty Income by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 29,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

