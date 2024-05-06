Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,516 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $27,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLTL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,417,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,503,000 after acquiring an additional 593,649 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 369,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after purchasing an additional 159,076 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,407,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 454,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,970,000 after buying an additional 91,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 472.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 86,148 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.56. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52 week low of $104.81 and a 52 week high of $105.82.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

