Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,168 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,550,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 861.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 619,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $12,718,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $8,711,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 352,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 236,364 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $38.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

