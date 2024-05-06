Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 18,390 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $23,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

