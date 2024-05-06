Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 22,430 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $114.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $77,355,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,079,267. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.