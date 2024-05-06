Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 22,570 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Unilever alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,734 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4,657.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 422,230 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13.1% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,512,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,122,000 after acquiring an additional 290,690 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.