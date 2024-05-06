Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,582 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $27,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $39.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.