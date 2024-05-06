Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,237 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $26,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,959,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,823,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $70.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

