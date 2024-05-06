Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $25,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,500 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $234.59 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.85. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

