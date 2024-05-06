Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,942 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.68% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $27,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

