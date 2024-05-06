Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $148.68 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $150.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.