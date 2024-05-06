Critical Review: Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) versus Its Competitors

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) is one of 1,000 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Protagenic Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -101.81% -82.18% Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors -2,458.79% -294.93% -30.61%

Volatility and Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -$5.00 million -1.11 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors $2.02 billion $147.25 million -1.33

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Protagenic Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Protagenic Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors 6384 18714 44577 917 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 84.65%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protagenic Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics rivals beat Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

