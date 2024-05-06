DA Davidson Weighs in on Hillenbrand, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HI)

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of HI opened at $42.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 244,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 16.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,536.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

