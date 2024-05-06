Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Get Dayforce alerts:

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dayforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Roberge anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dayforce’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dayforce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday.

DAY opened at $57.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.38. Dayforce has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

