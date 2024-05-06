Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CGI in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $103.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 471.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

