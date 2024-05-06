Desjardins Comments on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.