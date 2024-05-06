DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.96.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $113.81 on Monday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average is $110.63.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,782 shares of company stock worth $64,046,807. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

