DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $111.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.96.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $113.81 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,782 shares of company stock worth $64,046,807. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

