DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Truist Financial

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Morgan Stanley upgraded DoorDash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.96.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $113.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.63. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,782 shares of company stock valued at $64,046,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

