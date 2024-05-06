Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $190.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

