eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,666,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of eBay worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after buying an additional 541,384 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of eBay by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,543 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 97,906 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.35.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $49.65 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

