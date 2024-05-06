eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Stock Up 0.5 %

EBAY stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.