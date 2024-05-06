Emera (EMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). Emera had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.97 billion.

EMA opened at C$46.94 on Monday. Emera has a 52 week low of C$43.67 and a 52 week high of C$59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.11. The firm has a market cap of C$13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMA shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

