Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $164.18 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.94. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,648,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after purchasing an additional 147,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,654,000 after purchasing an additional 181,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.