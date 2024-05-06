Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MSGS)

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Sports’ current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MSGS opened at $184.65 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $164.79 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 188.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.46.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total transaction of $3,568,953.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 182,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,290,913.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $3,568,953.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,290,913.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,793. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

