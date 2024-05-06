Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($5.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $107.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 215.07% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,163. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

