Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Clearwater Analytics in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Clearwater Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
CWAN stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -220.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.
In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock worth $275,809,400. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 361.0% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 111.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,241 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,126,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
