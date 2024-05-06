Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Duke Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duke Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

DUK opened at $100.26 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

